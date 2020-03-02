Cedar View Christian girls win back-to-back state titles

The Lady Seahawks captured their second consecutive Tennessee Athletic Association of Christian Schools Single A championship over the weekend, beating Calvary-Kingston 39-32 in the final at South Haven Christian School.

Cedar View’s Lakie Derrick was the tournament MVP and teammates Brooklyn Derrick, Maddie Brown and Kara Seabolt joined her on the all-tournament team.

“This was really special for us because it had been years since we won a state championship in girls basketball,” Lady Seahawks coach Sarah Anne Walker said. “For this group of girls to go out like this was very special for me to see. I know how hard they worked and they work so well together.”

Cedar View’s volleyball team won the state championship this past fall, marking the first time in school history the Lady Seahawks hold both titles at the same time.

“Our goal all year — after we won in basketball last season — was that we wanted to take the next two state championships,” Walker said. “Our seniors talked about their legacy. This senior class is special.

“Lakie blew out her ACL last year and Victoria Bradford had some heart trouble. Both missed all of last season, along with Maddie. To see these three seniors battle back and win the last three state championships they played in ...”

BOYS FINISH SECOND

The Cedar View boys basketball team also advanced to the TAACS championship game but fell to Victory Christian Academy 51-47. It was the Seahawks’ second consecutive finals loss by single digits.

Cedar View’s Nick Rose, Will Jones and Andrew Trent made the all-tournament team.

The school’s jayvee boys team won the state title the previous week.