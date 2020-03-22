Bucs land second Brewer, one of top available transfers

The idea of playing alongside his brother was apparently too good of a deal to pass up for Ty Brewer.

Brewer, a 6-foot-7 forward considered one of the best transfer players in the country, will play basketball for East Tennessee State. He committed to the Bucs over the weekend, according to several Twitter reports.

Brewer played the last two years at Southeastern Louisiana, where he averaged 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds a game as a sophomore. He also led the team in steals and blocked shots this season.

He’ll be joining his brother Ledarrius Brewer on the Bucs’ roster. Ledarrius transferred from Southeast Missouri State last year and sat out this season.

Ty Brewer reportedly had interest from Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas A&M, DePaul and Xavier. He will have two years of eligibility remaining once he gets to play for the Bucs. He would have to sit out a year because of NCAA transfer rules, but there is a movement afloat to change the rules to allow a one-time transfer without having to sit out. That could help him play immediately.

The NCAA might also take into consideration that he’s transferring to play with his brother and grant him a waiver to play right away.

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman posted on Twitter that “East Tennessee State has landed one of the top transfers on the market.”

The two Brewers will give the Bucs added punch to a team that went 30-4 and won the Southern Conference tournament. ETSU is losing five seniors from that team.

Ledarrius Brewer, a 6-5 wing, averaged almost 14 points a game in two years at Southeast Missouri State while making 118 shots from 3-point range. He was on the Ohio Valley Conference’s all-freshman team.

Ty Brewer joins Paul Smith, a 6-8 power forward from DeMatha Catholic, in ETSU’s recruiting class. That leaves Bucs coach Steve Forbes with three scholarships to fill for next season.