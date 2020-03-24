Forbes picks up two more coaching honors

East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes was chosen as the winner of the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award and as the District 21 coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday. The Hugh Durham goes to the top mid-major men’s coach in the country and is awarded by CollegeInsider.com.

Earlier this month, Forbes was named the national mid-major coach of the year by ESPN. He also was coach of the year in the Southern Conference.

The latest awards came a day after Forbes’ 55th birthday.

Forbes led the Bucs to a 30-4 record, which was a school record for wins. ETSU became the fourth team in SoCon history with at least 30 victories. The Bucs won the SoCon regular-season and tournament titles and finished 26th in the coaches’ poll and 27th in The Associated Press rankings.

Two of Forbes’ players, Tray Boyd III and Bo Hodges, made the District 21 team.

Boyd, a senior guard, was a first-team all-district selection. ETSU’s leading scorer for the second year in a row, he averaged 13.6 points per game. Boyd led the team with 81 3-pointers and 51 steals and scored a career-high 30 points against UNC Greensboro.

Hodges, who went over 1,000 points for his career during the SoCon tournament, was a second-team pick. The junior guard averaged 12.7 points and was ETSU’s all-around star. He was the only player in the country to have at least 420 points, 190 rebounds, 80 assists, 45 steals and 25 blocks. His high game was 27 points against Chattanooga.