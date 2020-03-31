Eastside's Powers, Whited voted first-team all-state

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Eastside’s Ethan Powers and Anna Whited were named to the VHSL Class 1 all-state boys and girls basketball teams announced Tuesday.

Auburn’s Ethan Millirons, a sophomore, was selected as the Class 1 boys player of the year.

Grundy junior Cade Looney joined Powers, a senior, on the all-state first team.

Honaker junior Grayson Honaker and Northwood senior Luke Carter were among the second-team selections.

No coach of the year was selected for the boys.

Patrick Henry junior Breanna Yarber was voted the Class 1 girls player of the year and Honaker’s Misty Miller was selected coach of the year.

Whited and Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty, a junior, made the first team. Second-team picks included Eastside’s Kaylee Yates and Honaker’s Akilah Boyd.

BOYS

2019-20 VHSL Class 1 All-State Teams

Player of the Year

Ethan Millirons, Auburn

First Team

Ethan Millirons, Auburn, So.

Corvion Davis, Colonial Beach, Sr.

Caleb Thomas, Mathews, Jr.

Tavon Jones, Sussex Central, Sr.

Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, Jr.

Cade Looney, Grundy, Jr.

Ethan Powers, Eastside, Sr.

Grant Painter, Riverheads, Sr.

Second Team

Tavares Lucas, Colonial Beach, Jr.

Kameron Johnson, Charles City, Jr.

Christian Williams, Mathews, Sr.

Adam Painter, Riverheads, Jr.

Michael Royal, Auburn, Jr.

Drew Hoge, Bland County, Jr.

Luke Carter, Northwood, Sr.

Grayson Honaker, Honaker, Jr.

GIRLS

2019-20 VHSL Class 1 All-State Teams

Player of the Year

Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry

Coach of the Year

Misty Miller, Honaker

First Team

Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry, Jr.

Brecha Byrd, Surry County, Sr.

Drea Betts, George Wythe, Jr.

Brianna Rich, Rappahannock, Sr.

Berkley Tyree, Riverheads, Jr.

Shea Foxx, Galax, Sr.

LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, Jr.

Anna Whited, Eastside, Jr.

Second Team

Taylor Harmony, Lancaster, Sr.

Maeyanna Delk, Northampton, Sr.

Candace Slaw, Rappahannock, Fr.

Jamia Flythe, Franklin, Sr.

NeOndra Kelly, Surry County, Sr.

Michaela Fiscus, Rural Retreat, Sr.

Kaylee Yates, Eastside, Sr.

Akilah Boyd, Honaker, Jr.