Drinks, treats and special deals on offer in DKA's March Sip and Stroll

KINGSPORT — Check out all of the activities going on in downtown Kingsport Thursday evening during the Downtown Kingsport March Sip & Stroll.

WHAT: Sip & Stroll through the shops, boutiques, salons, breweries, the distillery and restaurants of downtown Kingsport. More than 50 downtown shops will be open, offering drinks, treats and special deals.

A few of the lucky specials featured this Thursday include a $40 gift card raffle from Stir Fry Café, 25% or 50% off select clothes at River Mountain Antiques, 20% off at She’s Crafty and the grand opening of The Wooden Hanger Boutique’s new location on Market Street. Remember, when you shop local, you're helping small businesses, and your neighbors, succeed while keeping more of your shopping dollars right here in Kingsport.

WHEN: From 5-8 p.m.

WHERE: Throughout downtown Kingsport.

Visit the DKA on Facebook or Instagram for more details from participating businesses.