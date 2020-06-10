MeadowView lays off 164 workers

KINGSPORT — MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center has filed a WARN notice telling the state that it has laid off 164 workers.

This layoff was initially intended to be temporary, but the company now says "it is reasonably foreseeable that these temporary actions may extend beyond six months."

The layoffs began on March 17. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on June 8.

Employees at the facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement and will be served by a Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team.

A groundbreaking was held in 1994, and the MeadowView opened in 1996. Eastman and the City of Kingsport jointly own the property, and Marriott manages the property.