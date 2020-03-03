Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Daylight Saving Time will begin this weekend at 2 a.m on Sunday, March 8, in most areas of the United States.

The Farmer’s Almanac offers the following facts about Daylight Saving Time.

• Once it begins, we’ll be on “Daylight Time,” designated in each of the nation’s time zones thus: EDT, CDT, MDT or PDT.

• Of the two annual time changes, this switch seems to be the most dreaded because it feels as though we’re losing an hour of sleep.

• This day used to come later in the year. Prior to 2007, when the Energy Act of 2005 took effect, we used to “spring forward” during the first week of April and “fall back” during the final weekend of October.

Which States Don’t Observe DST?

• Federal law allows states to choose whether to observe DST. At present, Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii, plus a few other U.S. territories, are the only places in the United States that do not observe DST. They instead stay on standard time all year long.

• Indiana did not vote to observe DST until April 2006. Prior to that, some counties in the state observed it while others didn’t, which caused a lot of confusion, particularly since Indiana is split into two time zones already.

Do Other Countries Observe Daylight Saving Time?

• At least 40 countries worldwide observe Daylight Saving Time, including most of Canada, though the majority of Saskatchewan and parts of northeastern British Columbia don’t participate.

• Most countries near the equator don’t deviate from standard time.

Are You Saying it Correctly?

• The correct phrasing is “Daylight Saving Time” (not “savings” with an s), meaning: a time for saving daylight.

When Do We “Fall Back” In 2020?

• The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends in most areas of the United States, so in 2020 we’ll “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m.

Be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night.

Source: The Farmer’s Almanac