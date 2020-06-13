Dobyns-Bennett’s Byers earns P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Jacqueline Byers, a senior at Dobyns Bennett High School and the daughter of Julie and Phil Byers has been awarded the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Byers was nominated by Chapter V in Kingsport upon the recommendation of Elizabeth Blakely, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Committee chairwoman.

The PEO STAR Scholarship is a highly competitive one-time $2,500 scholarship recognizing exceptional graduating high school women across the United States and Canada, who demonstrate outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service, potential for future success and who plan to pursue post-secondary education in the United States or Canada in the next academic year.

Byers has been accepted to University of South Carolina Honors College and plans to study pharmaceutical science.

“The sisters of Chapter V in Kingsport as well as the P.E.O STAR Scholarship Board of Trustees commend Jacqueline for her academic achievements, leadership and service to both her school and community. We extend our best wishes to Jacqueline for success in her post-secondary school endeavors,” said Blakely.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, an acronym for Philanthropic Educational Organization, is a U.S.-based international women’s organization of about 230,000 members, with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. It is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, with chapters throughout the United States and Canada. Among other projects, it owns and supports Cottey College, an independent college for women in Nevada, Missouri. In 2019, there were over 2,000 senior applicants for the STAR Scholarship submitted in the United States and Canada with 880 scholarships given.