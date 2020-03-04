It’s March, and that means it’s National Nutrition Month! National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to help refocus the American public on the importance of making informed food choices. The theme this year is to Eat Right — Bite by Bite and includes key messages to focus on each week in order to promote developing healthier habits.

Week 1: Eat a variety of nutritious foods every day

You’ve heard that healthy eating is all about balance, and it’s true! The nutrients in each food group perform different functions in the body, so it’s important to focus on balance and eating a variety of nutritious foods each day. Try to take time to enjoy your food as well by savoring the flavor and practicing mindfulness.

Week 2: Plan your meals

Having a plan can make sure your meals stay balanced and nutritious. Before going to the grocery store, check your fridge and pantry to see what you have and how what you have might be incorporated into your meals for the week. A big benefit of planning is that it helps you avoid food waste too. Once you have your recipes and meals planned, make a list of the ingredients you need and head to the store. A little bit of planning goes a long way.

Week 3: Learn skills to create tasty meals

Get outside your comfort zone by trying new flavors, foods and preparation methods to create your meals in exciting ways. You don’t need fancy cooking equipment. Just do some experimenting and find what works for you and your family. Keep healthy ingredients on hand, practice food safety, and make meal times a positive experience that are shared with those you love.

Week 4: Meet with a registered dietitian nutritionist

Registered dietitian nutritionists are food and nutrition experts who can give you personalized nutrition advice to help you meet your goals. Ask your doctor for a referral or follow the Tri-Cities Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (@eatrighttcand) on social media to be connected with an RDN in your area.