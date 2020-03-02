Mark Harris files school board qualifying petition

Newcomer Mark D. Harris, an attorney and son of late long-time Board of Education member Larry Harris, has filed his qualifying petition with the county Election Commission to seek the seat held by first-term incumbent Mark Ireson. Ireson, an air traffic controller, also has filed, and former Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski has picked up but not yet filed for the mostly Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens district. Rafalowski is a more than 40-year school system employee but recently retired as director.

The filing deadline is noon on April 2, and the withdrawal deadline is noon on April 9. The nonpartisan election for District 1 and three other districts out of seven on the board are for four years. The other seats also are shaping up as contested races.