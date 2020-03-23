Sullivan, Bristol free meals for those 18 and younger launched Monday

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County and Bristol, Tenn., school systems launched their free breakfast and lunch programs for all 18 or younger Monday.

While the county school system is closed, the meals will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays at Ketron Elementary, Rock Springs Elementary, Blountville Elementary, Sullivan East High and Bluff City Elementary.

As with the Kingsport and Hawkins County feeding programs, the meals are to help meet the nutritional needs of our community while schools are closed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The meals will be given to any child regardless of residency or enrollment.

By federal regulations, schools scheduled to be closed for spring break cannot provide the free meals, so Kingsport and Hawkins County, previously scheduled to be on spring break March 23-27, will not have free meals available that week. However, Sullivan County and Bristol, Tenn., schools, which were on spring break March 16-20, will have meal distribution this week.

For more information on the Bristol program, go online to the school system’s COVID-19 website section at www.btcs.org/.

All four systems will offer the meals the week of March 30-April 3. Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said Sullivan’s program includes no bus-delivered meals like Kingsport’s does, at least for the time being.

As for details of Sullivan County’s meal program:

● Food will be distributed using a “drive-thru” or “walk-up” process. Cafeteria seating will not be available.

● The child must be present at the distribution site to receive a meal.

● The child does not need to be a Sullivan County student to receive a meal.

● Food is available at no cost for any child age 18 or younger.

● If your child has dietary modifications, contact school system nutrition supervisor Amber Anderson at amber.anderson@sullivank12.net or at (423) 354-1015 to make arrangements.

● If you cannot make it to a location and need other arrangements, please go online to a link on the school system website, www.sullivank12.net, or contact Anderson.

In addition, parents who need to collect their child’s or children’s medication may visit the appropriate school 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. either Tuesday, March 24 or Thursday, March 26. Parents must bring a photo identification with them, and hygiene etiquette will be used to limit entry to the building to one parent at a time.