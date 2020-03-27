Kingsport City Schools feeding program resumes after tweaks

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools Monday will resume its feeding program, with some changes, while school is out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said the program will continue, after a hiatus for spring break, to provide a free breakfast and lunch for any person 18 or younger with no residency or enrollment requirements. Meals will be at 11 schools across the city, all schools except D-B EXCEL, Palmer Center and Cora Cox Academy, in a drive-thru or walk-through format. The system also will continue to deliver meals by bus routes and by buses going to areas not normally on a bus route.

However, the program is switching from separate breakfast and lunch feeding times to a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. distribution of both meals per child, who must be in the vehicle or walk up to the site The meals are Monday through Friday anytime the school system was scheduled to be in regular session, per U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations. Tennessee public schools will return no earlier than April 27 in an effort to flatten the curve on the COVID-19 pandemic, which is spreading in Tennessee.

Neighboring Sullivan County will continue its distribution of three breakfasts and three lunches per child every Monday and Thursday at five schools. In addition, Sullivan Director of Schools David Cox said bus stop deliveries by bus are planned to begin soon. Neighboring Hawkins County and other area school systems also are distributing free meals.