New Hawkins school lunch schedule includes pick-up and deliveries, less 'exposure'

ROGERSVILLE – Beginning this week, Hawkins County Schools are offering free lunch drive-thru services at six locations on Monday and Thursday only, although each child will receive a week's worth of meals combined in those two days.

For the past two weeks, the drive-thru lunch service for all Hawkins County students was Monday through Friday at six schools.

Beginning this week, however, three take-home lunches with breakfasts will be provided on Monday, and two take-home lunches with breakfasts will be provided on Thursday.

The drive-thru hours remain between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the previous drive-thru locations including Bulls Gap School, Church Hill Elementary, Clinch School, Hawkins Elementary, Mooresburg Elementary and Surgoinsville Elementary.

Beginning this week, the Hawkins County School System will also utilize its school buses and drivers to deliver lunches and breakfasts to every location in the community on Mondays and Thursday's as well.

Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Times News on Monday the decision to reduce the number of food delivery days to two is intended to reduce exposure for staff and students.

The list of delivery locations and schedules includes:

Rogersville Area

Arrowhead/Brown Drive, 2013 Brown Drive, from 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Terrace Apts., 801 W. Broadway from 11:35 – 11:55 a.m.

,Harmon Drive, Harmon Street, from noon – 12:25 p.m.

Locust Circle (Trent Lane), from 12:30 – 12:50 p.m.

Swift Park, Hasson Street, from 1 – 1:10 p.m.

Fugate Hill, 623 Watterson, St. from 1:15 – 1:30 p.m.

Mooresburg Area

Backwater MHP, 955 County Line Road, from 11 – 11:20 a.m.

Helton Lane/Sawmill Road, from 11:45 a.m. –12:05 p.m.

Prices MHP, 222 Choptack Road, from 12:25 – 12:45 p.m.

Surgoinsville Area

Stoney Point MHP, 2901 Main St., Surgoinsville, from11:20 – 11:40 a.m.

Big Creek MHP, 207 Carters Valley Loop, from 12:15 – 12:35 p.m.

Carters Crossing MHP, 416 Carters Valley from 12:45 – 1:05 p.m.

Rolling Hills MHP, 162 Shanks Gap Road, from 1:15 – 1:35 p.m.

Dylan Heights, 215 Stanley Valley Road, from 1:50 – 2:10 p.m.

Church Hill Area Bus #1

Minors MHP,150 Hoard Lane, from 11 –11:20 a.m.

Hickory Hills Apartments, 370 Silver Lake Road, from 11 – 11:55 a.m.

Stroupe Court Apartments, Stroupe Court, from 12:05 –12:25 p.m.

Church Hill area Bus #2

Cross Roads MHP, 233 Payne Ridge Road, from 11 – 11:25 a.m.

Hidden Acres, 5127 Carters Valley Road, from 11:35 – 11:55 a.m.

L&M MHP, 4733Carters Valley Road, from 12:05 – 12:25 p.m.

Frosty Acres, 244 Shipley Road, from 12:35 - 12:55 p.m.

Hawkins free lunches by the numbers

The first week after the school system shut down on March 17 they served around 200 meals total.

Those numbers have steadily increased every day through Monday, when Hawkins County Schools provided a total of 4,974 breakfasts and 4,974 lunches.