Lampposts along Norton's Park Avenue carried banners with names and photos of John I. Burton High School's Class of 2020 this week, in preparation for graduation exercises at the school's Lawson-Fitchko Stadium starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Schools Superintendent Gina Wohlford said each student and family will come to the field in 10-minute increments to receive diplomas and be honored in accordance with state social distancing and safety guidelines.