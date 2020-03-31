Seek the Lord in this time of fear

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

“Under Siege By COVID-19” could be the global headline. That is certainly how many are feeling. When terrorists attacked on 9/11 it was described as “America Under Siege.” But this time it’s the whole world and the terrorists are microbial pathogens invisible to the eye. The talking points are “pandemic,” “quarantine,” “national emergency,” “social distancing,” “flattening the curve,” “face masks” and “hand washing.” What to do?

Terrorism, viral or otherwise, evokes fear. Fear always diminishes, cripples and paralyzes life. Protracted fear takes on a life of its own and feeds on itself to produce even more fear. That’s why its important to know that fear itself is often far worse that its object. In his 1933 inaugural address, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Centuries before, King Solomon was thinking in a similar way when he said, “Do not be afraid of sudden fear” (Prov. 3:25a).

“Easier said than done” is the likely response of flesh. And, indeed, as Jesus said, “the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak” (Matt. 26:41b). That is precisely why in his season of fear King David prayed, “I sought the Lord and He answered me; He delivered me from ALL MY FEARS” (Ps. 24:4).

In this time of a double epidemic of COVID-19 and fear, could we, would we, seek the Lord for His deliverance? To be sure, He invites our petition. As He said, “Call upon Me in a day of trouble; I will deliver you” (Ps. 50:15).

Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.