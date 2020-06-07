Who wants to go fishing with Bill Dance?

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) has put together seven priceless, outdoor experience packages for its 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle. Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, this year’s Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors. One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration.

The packages available this year include an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; deer hunting package including a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear; off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV; turkey hunting package including gun and participation in the Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt; waterfowl hunting package, a camping package, and fishing package with lots of fishing gear and a day of fishing with the legendary angler Bill Dance. All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at https://www.twrf.net/.

"This Tennessee Conservation Raffle offers once in a lifetime experiences like elk hunting in the premier zone, deer hunting on Presidents Island, and fishing with Bill Dance,” said Kurt Holbert, chairman of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. “I hope that everyone who values wildlife in Tennessee buys chances to win one of these great packages.”

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until Aug. 16. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

The winning tickets will be drawn live this year at the August meeting of the commission, which will be held in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.