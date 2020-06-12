Deadline for Virginia primary absentee ballots approaching

Voters wanting to stay safe in the pandemic while having a say in who Virginia’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate will be should request absentee ballots by next Tuesday.

Under state law, the deadline to request an absentee ballot from general registrars for the June 23 Republican U.S. Senate primary is June 16 at 5 p.m.

Ballots must be returned to local voting officials by close of polls on Tuesday, June 23.

On the Democratic side, incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Warner is unopposed for his party’s nomination. Three candidates are seeking the chance to face Warner in November: American University professor and retired Army Lt. Col Daniel M. Gade; Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer Thomas A. Speciale II; and Nottoway County public school teacher Alissa A. Baldwin.

Voters wanting to apply for absentee ballot can call or email their local registrar or, using Department of Motor Vehicles credentials such as a drivers license or DMV special identification card, go online at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov.

Voters can make appointments to vote early in person or can request ballots via curbside service.

For more information on absentee ballots and voting:

• Scott County — (276) 386-3843

• Lee County — (276) 346-7780

• Wise County — (276) 328-8331

• Norton — (276) 679-1162