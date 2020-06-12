Get your veggies, fill out your Census

If you haven't completed your 2020 Census yet, there is still time.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Stop by the Kingsport Farmers Market this Saturday, June 13, and again on June 27, for some helpful information about how to fill out your Census and get assistance if you need it.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Data from the 2020 Census will affect funding for essential programs and city services, such as infrastructure repair and paving, in the Kingsport and Sullivan County community, so it is vital that everyone is counted.

If you have questions about how to count your household or need help filling out your Census, please visit the Census booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday, June 13 or June 27.

For more information, please call (423) 229-9413. To take your Census, please visit www.2020census.gov.