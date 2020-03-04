Health Wagon to hold free health fair

WISE — The Health Wagon will conduct its 25th annual community Free Health Fair in Wise and Dickenson counties on March 11-13.

Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson said the fairs will bring together community health care partners, Ballad Health and medical staff and students from East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine to provide free medical care and services.

“Due to the depth and volume of health care services, this is not a typical health fair,” Tyson said. “There are so many services to take advantage of; patients can receive thousands of dollars of services at no cost to them. Saving money is great but not more than saving your life.”

The fair schedule includes:

• Wednesday, March 11 in Wise at Zion Family Ministries, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Thursday, March 12 in Clintwood at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Friday, March 13 in Clinchco at Clinchco Community Center, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The fairs will offer a range of free medical services including:

• physical examinations, including school and sports physicals

• cholesterol and other lab tests

• blood pressure checks

• chest x-rays

• sonograms

• colorectal screenings

• bone density screenings

• prostate and testicular exams

• vision and glaucoma exams

• mammograms

Patients can also take advantage of medication review, depression screenings and stress management, including massages. Local health care providers, health departments and various other local service organizations will provide a variety of informational booths on pertinent health topics.

Participants are encouraged to not eat or drink after midnight, except for water and black coffee, if having blood work performed. Those who would like medication review should bring all medicines with them.

Assistance with new Medicaid enrollment will also be available. Anyone interested in enrolling should bring proof of income as well as the names and social security numbers of all household members.

Women can receive pap smears and clinical breast exams. Ballad Health’s mobile mammography will be available for mammograms and appointments are strongly recommended, but not required. To make an appointment for a mammogram, call The Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850.

Door prizes and giveaways will also be distributed. A free Culligan water filter will be given to all participants, while supplies last, who register and receive at least one simple screening such as a blood pressure check.

The health fairs have been made possible through widespread community support and involvement. If any agency would like to participate, please call the Health Wagon for availability of space at (276) 328-8850.