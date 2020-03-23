Northam: Virginia schools closed for rest of spring semester

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all Virginia K-12 public schools closed at least through the end of the spring semester.

In a press conference in Richmond on Monday, Northam said Executive Order 53 — effective midnight Tuesday — will also require all recreational facilities, including bowling alleys and theaters, to close until further notice.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.

Restaurants are allowed to remain open for curbside, take-out and delivery service only.

Personal care businesses — including spas, barber shops and hair salons — that cannot meet social distancing guidelines or a 10-person maximum occupancy must also close, Northam said.

Nonessential retail businesses can remain open if they maintain a 10-person maximum occupancy with social distancing and additional sanitation and cleaning measures.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores will remain open, but Northam said those businesses must take additional measures for cleaning and sanitation.

“States have been left to figure this out on their own,” Northam said.