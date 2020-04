The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 update shows there are 2,683 confirmed cases of the virus; that’s an increase of 444 since Tuesday.

Of those cases, 62 are in Northeast Tennessee, including 21 in Washington County, 17 in Sullivan County, 15 in Greene County, five in Hawkins County, two in Johnson County, one in Carter County and one in Unicoi County.

The state is also reporting that of the confirmed cases, 137 are listed as recovered.

You can view the report on the TDH website.