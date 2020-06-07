Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia each see new COVID-19 case

Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia each posted a new COVID-19 case Sunday, according to reporting from each state’s health department.

Johnson County saw one new case, according to Sunday’s reporting from the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), raising the county to 21 cases and no deaths during the pandemic.

Hawkins County remained at 34 cases and two deaths, Sullivan at 62 cases and two deaths, Carter at 19 cases and one death and Greene at 52 cases and two deaths during the pandemic. Washington and Unicoi counties remained at 86 and 52 cases, respectively, with no deaths.

In Southwest Virginia’s LENOWISCO Health District, Lee County saw a new COVID-19 case to bring its total to 10 cases and no deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County stood at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths and Norton stood at nine and two cases, respectively, with no deaths.

VDH did not post case data by ZIP code Sunday, leaving the latest case’s locality and testing data by county unavailable.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 50,681 cases and 1,472 deaths Wednesday — increases of 1,284 and 12, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 424,316 of 8.63 million, or 4.92% of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 377,484 people have been tested to date, or 4.37%.

Across the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 2,612 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.02%.

For Tennessee, TDH on Sunday reported a pandemic total of 26,381 cases and 418 deaths — an increase of 310 cases and one death. The statewide testing rate stood at 7.3% or 498,768 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday were:

— Hawkins, 1,757 of 56,786 residents, or 3.09%.

— Sullivan, 5,044 of 158,348, or 3.18%.

— Washington, 4,475 of 129,375, or 3.46%.

— Johnson, 2.029 of 17,788, or 11.4%.

— Carter, 1,879 of 56,391, or 3.33%.

— Greene, 2,602 of 69,069, or 3.77%.

— Unicoi, 762 of 17,883, or 4.26%.