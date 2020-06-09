Five new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

Northeast Tennessee’ COVID-19 pandemic total grew another five cases and far Southwest Virginia saw no increase in data reported Tuesday by both states.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan County added four new confirmed cases to bring its pandemic total to 66 and no deaths. Johnson County added one new case for a total of 22 cases and no COVID-19-related deaths.

Hawkins County stayed at 34 cases and two deaths, Carter at 19 cases and one death and Greene with 52 cases and two deaths during the pandemic. Washington and Unicoi counties remained at 86 and 52 cases with no deaths.

Statewide, TDH on Tuesday reported a pandemic total of 27,575 cases and 435 deaths – an increase of 631 cases and 14 deaths. The statewide testing rate stood at 7.63 percent or 521,197 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday were:

- Hawkins, 2,188 of 56,786 residents, or 3.85 percent

- Sullivan, 5,275 of 158,348, or 3.33 percent

- Washington, 4,710 of 129,375, or 3.64 percent

- Johnson, 2,070 of 17,788, or 11.64 percent

- Carter, 1,925 of 56,391, or 3.41 percent

- Greene, 2,718 of 69,069, or 3.94 percent

- Unicoi, 830 of 17,883, or 4.64 percent

In Southwest Virginia’s LENOWISCO Health District, Lee County’s care total was adjusted downward to nine cases and no deaths Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 51,738 cases and 1,496 deaths Tuesday– increases of 487 and 19, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 435,575 of 8.63 million, or 5.05 percent of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 388,480 people have been tested to date, or 4.5 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 2,677 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.1 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 543, or 2.32 percent

- Norton, 303, or 7.61 percent

- Wise County, 1,208, or 3.23 percent

- Scott County, 623, or 2.89 percent

VDH officials on Tuesday stated on the tracking webpage that 13,000 COVID-19/novel coronavirus tests had been backlogged because a Richmond-area laboratory had been submitting results to the department by fax. Those results will be included in VDH testing data in about two days and the lab has shifted to electronic reporting of results.