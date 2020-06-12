Five new COVID-19 cases in NET

Northeast Tennessee saw another climb in confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, while far Southwest Virginia completed a sixth day with no new cases.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan, Carter and Greene counties saw a total of five new cases and no new deaths in Friday’s reporting.

Sullivan County’s pandemic total rose by three to 70 cases and two deaths, Carter by one for 20 cases and one death and Greene by one for 53 cases and two deaths.

Hawkins County remained at 34 cases and two deaths during the pandemic, while Washington County stood at 88 cases and no deaths. Johnson and Unicoi counties stayed level at 24 and 52 cases, respectively.

TDH on Friday also changed how it reports testing numbers at the county level on its tracking webpage. Numbers for testing via the PCR swab method for actual COVID-19 infection are listed by positive and negative results.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Friday were:

— Hawkins, 2,409 (48 positive, 2,361 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.24%.

— Sullivan, 5,610 (73 positive, 5,537 negative) of 158,348, or 3.54%.

— Washington, 5,033 (113 positive, 4,920 negative) of 129,375, or 3.89%.

— Johnson, 2,131 (26 positive, 2,105 negative) of 17,788, or 11.98%.

— Carter, 2,151 (23 positive, 2,138 negative) of 56,391, or 3.81%.

— Greene, 2,867 (61 positive, 2,806 negative) of 69,069, or 4.15%.

— Unicoi, 1,000 (57 positive, 943 negative) of 17,883, or 5.59%.

Across Tennessee, 29,126 cases and 468 deaths were reported Friday — increases of 786 and 27, respectively. The statewide PCR swab testing rate was 8.71%, or 594,960 out of the state’s population of 8.63 million. Of that number, 33,913 tests have been positive during the pandemic and 561,047 negative.

The LENOWISCO Health District remained level in case and death totals at 45 and four. Lee County’s case total was nine cases and no deaths Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths, and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 53,211 cases and 1,534 deaths Friday — increases of 564 and 14, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 498,530 of 8.63 million, or 5.78% of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 448,172 people have been tested to date, or 5.19 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 2,858 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.31%.

Test rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 561, or 2.4%.

— Norton, 331, or 8.31%.

— Wise County, 1,234, or 3.3%.

— Scott County, 732, or 3.39%.