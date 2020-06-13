Three new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

Northeast Tennessee saw three new COVID-19 cases while far Southwest Virginia entered a seventh day with no new COVID-19 cases or deaths, according to data reporting posted Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington County gained two new cases for a total of 90 and no deaths. Unicoi added one case for 53 and no deaths.

TDH adjusted Sullivan County’s total of 70 cases and two deaths from Friday’s gain of three case to 69 cases and two deaths. Carter County remained at 20 cases and one death, with Greene County staying at 53 cases and two deaths. Hawkins County stayed at 34 cases and two cases, and Johnson County remained at 24 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Tennessee reported 29,541 cases and 472 deaths — increases of 415 and four, respectively.

TDH, in its new method of reporting positive and negative PCR swab test results for COVID-19 infection testing numbers, reported 601,161 total tests for the pandemic Saturday, or 8.8 percent. Positive results made up 34,409 of the total and negative results 566,752.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday were:

- Hawkins, 2,415 (48 positive, 2,367 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.25 percent

- Sullivan, 5,624 (73 positive, 5,551 negative) of 158,348, or 3.55 percent

- Washington, 5,079 (114 positive, 4,965 negative) of 129,375, or 3.93 percent

- Johnson, 2,151 (25 positive, 2,126 negative) of 17,788, or 12.1 percent

- Carter, 2,189 (23 positive, 2,166 negative) of 56,391, or 3.88 percent

- Greene, 2,898 (61 positive, 2,837 negative) of 69,069, or 4.2 percent

- Unicoi, 1,015 (58 positive, 957 negative) of 17,883, or 5.68 percent

The LENOWISCO Health District remained at 45 cases and four deaths for the pandemic Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 53,689 cases and 1,541 deaths Saturday – increases of 658 and seven, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 509,386 of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 457,623 people have been tested to date, or 5.3 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 2,889 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.41 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 566, or 2.42 percent

- Norton, 335, or 8.42 percent

- Wise County, 1,242, or 3.32 percent

- Scott County, 746, or 3.46 percent