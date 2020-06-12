Foods look like the organs that they benefit

We all know that eating healthy foods helps you achieve a strong body, right? There’s no question that maintaining a nutritious diet can help keep your body healthy.

When it comes to which foods can specifically benefit which body parts, science remains surprisingly sketchy. But nature gives us a big clue as to what foods help what part of our body. They look alike!

FUN FACTS

Sweet potatoes — The pancreas

The gland organ called the pancreas helps break down the food from your stomach and produces the hormone called insulin to help regulate your body’s glucose and sugar levels. Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins A and C, and also help diabetics with the balance of their glycemic index, which is directly connected to the functioning of the pancreas. The pancreas isn’t the only body part that benefits from sweet potatoes, but it definitely is a major one.

Carrots — The eyes

There is something in carrots called beta-carotene that our bodies turn into vitamin A. It assists with helping our eyes stay strong as we age, and can help prevent vision loss in senior citizens.

Avocado — The uterus

Avocado is what we call a superfood, which is really popular. Avocados are a great source of folic acid. Folate is known to assist in reducing your chances of getting cervical dysplasia, which is a precancerous disease that can be contracted in the uterus.

Walnuts — The brain

Walnuts are jam packed with our favorite omega-3 fatty acids. While a walnut looks like a brain, it actually helps improve your brain function with these healthy fats.

Celery — The bones

Celery does have a lot to offer your body! Have you ever noticed that celery looks a lot like your bones? Celery contain 23% sodium, just like your bones! Celery is a great source of silicon, which helps with the structure of your bones to keep them strong and healthy.

Grapes — The lungs

If you struggle with allergy-triggered asthma, grapes and their seeds are your new best friend! The seeds contain a chemical called proanthocyanidin, which helps reduce your asthma. Grapes also happen to look like the alveoli in your lungs!

Onions — Body cells

Onions look a lot like the cells in your body, and for good reason. Onions can clear any waste related materials from your cells. And those tears that drive you insane? They are actually cleaning out your eyes! Consider onions a natural cleaning product for your body.

These are just a few foods that look like your organs. For more fun facts and pictures of the foods, visit www.healthykingsport.org.

