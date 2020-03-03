Driver in Church Hill crash last April indicted on three counts of reckless assault

ROGERSVILLE — A Bulls Gap man blamed for a two-vehicle crash last April in Church Hill that injured five people, including himself, was named in a Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment last month charging him with three counts of reckless aggravated assault.

John Holden Presley, 20, 530 Buzzard Roost Road, Bulls Gap, has been released from the Hawkins County Jail on $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court for arraignment on April 30.

On April 3, 2019, Presley was driving a Honda Civic when he reportedly crossed the center line on Cross Valley Road near the Highway 11-W intersection, resulting in the crash that sent five people to the hospital. Two of those patients were flown out via Wings Air Rescue.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that Presley was traveling south on Cross Valley Road approaching the Highway 11-W intersection when he crossed a double center line about 40 yards from the intersection and struck a 2011 Jeep Compass head-on.

The Honda came to rest on the side of an embankment on the north side of the road, while the Jeep, driven by Jason M. Patterson of Church Hill, came to a stop in the roadway.

One of two passengers in the Honda, Ryan Wallace of Surgoinsville, was reported by the THP as being in critical condition after the crash.

Jason Patterson reportedly suffered a broken arm, and his passenger, Angela Patterson of Church Hill, was treated for a broken sternum.

Officials at the scene told the Times News at the time that speed appeared to be the cause of the crash.

The victims identified in the sealed indictments include Jason Patterson, Angela Patterson and a second passenger in Presley's vehicle, William Freeman.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Ryan Wallace and his passenger Zachary Harrell were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Carters Valley Road north of Surgoinsville when the vehicle Wallace was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Reckless aggravated assault is a Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years.

Other February Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictments that have been served as of Monday include:

Matthew Edward Bledsoe, 29, of Whitesburg, for introduction of meth into a penal facility.

Sheena Danielle Johnson, 35, of Rogersville, for introduction of meth into a penal facility.

Elizabeth Joanna Gilliam, 34, of Eidson, for aggravated burglary and assault.

Elmer Brian Bledsoe, 41, of Rogersville, was served Saturday with a sealed grand jury indictment warrant from December for three counts of delivery of meth, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold and violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.