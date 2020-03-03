Kingsport man charged after allegedly admitting to vaping liquid infused with THC

MOUNT CARMEL — A 19-year-old Kingsport man and his two juvenile passengers were arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop in Mount Carmel after police allegedly detected the distinct odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

In this case, however, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Winter alleged that the source of the odor was vaping liquid infused with THC — the narcotic element in marijuana — and not the usual burnt leafy material.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, Winter initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 Volkswagen traveling with its bright lights engaged on Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel near the intersection with Independence Avenue.

Winter stated in his report that while speaking to the driver, Keegan Danny Scheel, 19, 3337 Page St., Kingsport, and Scheel's two juvenile passengers, he smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Winter asked about the odor, at which time Scheel reportedly admitted to vaping marijuana.

“(Scheel) pulled out a vape pen with a brown syrupy liquid in it and also handed me a scale,” Winter stated in his report. “He stated to me that the liquid was a derivative of marijuana. I asked if there was any more marijuana in the vehicle, and the juvenile male passenger handed me another vape pen with the liquid in it. The juvenile female in the back seat also handed me a container with the liquid.”

Winter said Scheel had glassy eyes and was confused by simple questions and instructions.

“While I was searching (the vehicle), the suspect spontaneously stated that he was high,” Winter added. “While on the scene he (Scheel) stated that if he had it to do over again he would not have smoked the marijuana before driving.”

Scheel reportedly stated that on a scale of 0-10, he estimated that his level of intoxication was 4-5 and that he had been vaping marijuana before Winter initiated the traffic stop.

After performing poorly on a field sobriety test, Scheel was charged with DUI, possession of Schedule VI narcotics, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving without a license.