Baby Evelyn's grandmother arrested on burglary, theft charges

BLOUNTVILLE — Angela Mae Boswell, the 42-year-old grandmother of toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell — found dead earlier this month after having been missing since December — was arrested again Thursday, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Boswell’s latest arrest was the result of an investigation that began Thursday after sheriff’s officers responded to a residential burglary call at 396 West Valley Drive, Lot #7, near Kingsport.

The release included the following:

• Witnesses told investigators that Boswell, of Kingsport, and a male “accomplice” arrived in a gray Chevrolet Equinox, being driven by another female.

• The witnesses said Boswell and the male entered the residence through the front door and “began concealing items on their bodies as they walked back to the vehicle.”

• The female who was driving remained in the vehicle as Boswell and the male were in the residence.

• Items allegedly taken during the burglary included two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol, and various tools.

• Surveillance video from the area also showed the vehicle arriving at the residence with Boswell and the male, identified as Larry Chad Fields, 37, of Kingsport, exiting the vehicle, entering the residence, and then leaving the home with the items reported stolen.

• Boswell was located on Fuller Street in Kingsport Thursday afternoon and taken into custody. Upon arriving at the jail, Angela Boswell was found to be in possession of a small bag of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine and a $50 bill that appeared to be counterfeit.

• Boswell was charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money.

• Investigators are currently looking for Fields, as an arrest warrant charging him with aggravated burglary and theft under $10,000 has been obtained.