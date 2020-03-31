logo

Coeburn man dead in Dickenson County crash

Staff report • Today at 9:46 AM

CLINTWOOD – A Coeburn man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Dickenson County.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said that Michael S. Koller, 48, was driving a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo on Route 631, about a mile east of Osborne’s Gap Road around 3:04 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road before hitting an embankment and overturning.

Geller said Koller was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at Dickenson County Community Hospital in Clintwood.

State Trooper A.M. Lawson is investigating the crash.

