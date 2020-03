BLOUNTVILLE — Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) disclosed Monday it will partner with the United States Navy and have “Navy Week” festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Navy Week will begin March 30 and culminate during the Food City 500 weekend, April 3-5. BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell, right, talks about the partnership with Lt. John Stevens in front of a special Chevy Camaro SS pace car that will be showcased at the upcoming Food City 500. A couple fighter jets also did a flyby at Tri-Cities Airport to celebrate the partnership.