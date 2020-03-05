Local patient tests negative for coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY – Ballad Health has announced that a patient in our region has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The healthcare company held a press conference on Wednesday, advising people to take preventive measures and not panic over news of the coronavirus. At that time, Ballad announced one person in its facilities was being tested and that the results would be known on Thursday.

Those results came in, and by Thursday morning Ballad reported in a brief press release that the test results were negative.

While there are no known cases in the Appalachian Highlands area, the Tennessee Department of Health has received positive test results for a case of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee.

The department’s state public health laboratory tested a man from Williamson County who recently traveled out of state. The patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home.

“We are working closely with local health care partners to identify contacts and contain spread of this disease in our communities,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “We’ve been anticipating identification of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and at this time, the overall risk to the general public remains low. We are continuing to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance to Tennesseans to protect their health.”

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. COVID-19 is not currently widespread in the United States, so no additional precautions are recommended for the general public to take beyond normal practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

These precautions include:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

· Stay home if you are sick

· Stay away from people who are sick

The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line effective at 10 a.m. Central time on Thursday in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline number is 877-857-2945 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers.

TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.