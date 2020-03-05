Missing juveniles may be with known felon

KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Police Department needs your help in locating two 16-year-old girls who have been missing for nearly two weeks — one of whom may be in the company of a known fugitive.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the two girls are Krysten M. Atkins and Stephanie D. Ingram. The two girls were reported missing on Februrary 22 and were last seen walking in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road.

While foul play was not suspected in their initial disappearance, during the course of the investigation, detectives received credible information to believe at least one of the girls was in the company of Roberto M. Horton — a 33-year-old man currently wanted by several law enforcement agencies.

Horton is wanted out of Kingsport on felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license; and faces charges in other jurisdictions for domestic assault, failure to pay child support and two counts of failure to appear.

Kingsport Police is asking anyone who sees any of these three individuals, or knows their current whereabouts, to call the department’s criminal investigations division at (423) 229-9429 or central dispatch at (423) 246-9111.