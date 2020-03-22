Update: Motorcyclist killed in Southwest Virginia crash

UPDATE: Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, issued the following update Monday afternoon about Sunday’s two-vehicle fatal crash:

“Virginia State Police Senior Trooper P.J. Battel is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Washington County. The crash occurred on March 22, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. on Route 58 at Osceola Road.

“A 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a cattle trailer was traveling west on Osceola Rd. As the pickup crossed over the eastbound lanes of Route 58, it was struck in the side by an eastbound 2019 Harley Davidson.

“The motorcyclist, John P. Seymore III, 43, of Damascus, Va. died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

“The adult male driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash. He was charged with failure to yield right of way.

“The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team.”

_________________________________

Previous story:

ABINGDON — A motorcyclist was killed when he struck a pickup truck that had crossed into his lane Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred about 2:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 58 at Osceola Road.

According to the release, a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a cattle trailer was traveling west on Osceola Road. As the pickup crossed over the eastbound lanes of U.S. 58, it was struck in the side by an eastbound 2019 Harley Davidson.

The state police said the man who was operating the motorcycle died at the scene. Authorities were still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash, the release said.

State police said the crash was still under investigation Sunday afternoon, with the assistance of the Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team.