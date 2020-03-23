Go online to help get your book on

KINGSPORT — Though the Kingsport Public Library is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, its resources are fully available for everyone to enjoy.

So log on and check out that novel you’ve always wanted to read.

At the recommendation of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and the most recent CDC guidelines, the Kingsport Public Library closed to the public on March 19. The library will reopen at some future point, again based on the recommendations from both organizations.

“This decision was not entered into lightly, as our mission is to support our community and provide access,” said Director Chris Markley. “At this time we feel the best way to support the health and safety of our community is to close the building to the public.”

If you have library materials checked out, Markley said the library is extending due dates and that late fees will not apply. Holds are suspended and book donations will not be accepted until the library reopens.

ONLINE OPTIONS FOR READERS

Even though the building itself is closed, your library card still provides access to plenty of digital services, Markley said.

You can explore e-books and e-audiobooks through Libby, Overdrive and Tumblebooks, enjoy free access to digital magazines through RB Digital and Libby, get creative with Creativebug, learn a language with Transparent Language, or explore the variety of offerings in the Tennessee Electronic Library.

Still looking for something to do?

Markley said there’s a list of additional free resources on the library’s website (www.kingsportlibrary.org), ranging from virtual concerts, to yoga classes, to digital escape rooms. Be sure to watch the website and the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and more information.

Virtual programs created by library staff, along with videos on how to get started with digital resources, will be added regularly. And if you need help getting started with the digital services or have a question, staff will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (423) 224-2539.

“Thank you for your understanding as we do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Markley said.