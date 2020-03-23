COVID-19 case, attributed on VA website to Mountain Home, actually identified in Knoxville outpatient clinic

A veteran tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 20 at the William C. Tallent VA Outpatient Clinic in Knoxville, the Mountain Home VA Medical Center said in a press release on Monday.

“The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the facility was able to discharge the veteran home based on clinical status with instructions for home isolation and self-care in accordance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” the center said in a release.

A list updated Monday on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website showed 204 positive cases of COVID-19 in veterans, including one attributed to Mountain Home. A spokesperson for the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center said the patient is in Knoxville from the outpatient clinic there and not in Johnson City. The website says that patient is in quarantine at home.

