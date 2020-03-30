Johnson City, Washington County issue safer at home orders

Johnson City and Washington County have both issued safer at home orders as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a press release Monday afternoon, the county said Mayor Joe Grandy, in conjunction with other mayors in the region, is issuing an executive order declaring a local state of emergency and a safer at home directive.

The City of Johnson City today issued a Declaration of Local Emergency and Proclamation of Civil Emergency, which includes a Safer at Home order that closes non-essential businesses, requires CDC social distancing guidelines and restricts travel. The order will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and will remain in effect until April 6, 2020 with the potential to extend as needed.

Read more from our news partners at the Johnson City Press