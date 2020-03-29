Race fans: What’s your top Food City 500 moment?

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is giving race fans the chance to determine the greatest moment in the history of its spring race, now known as the Food City 500.

Beginning Monday, “Spring Race Madness” will present eight of the most iconic moments in the history of the Food City 500 and allow fans to vote in a bracket-style competition. The eight moments were selected by historians of the racetrack.

Each matchup will be posted on Facebook and Twitter daily at 9 a.m. and voting will continue until 7 p.m. each evening. The votes from each platform will be added together for a final total. The moment moving on will be announced shortly after the close of the vote.

“There have been many great moments in the history of the Food City 500 and we’re excited to give fans the opportunity to vote on the best one via Facebook and Twitter,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “While we await a new date for the Food City 500, this is the perfect time to take a look at what has made this race so special.”

The moments in order of seeding are:

1. Cale Yarborough leads all 500 laps to win the 1973 spring race, becoming the first driver to lead every lap in the Cup Series.

2. Rookie Dale Earnhardt grabs his first career Cup Series win at the 1979 event; he remains the only rookie driver to ever win a Cup race at BMS.

3. Darrell Waltrip races to four consecutive spring race victories (1981-84) on his way to a BMS-record seven straight wins.

4. Rusty Wallace wins a record sixth Food City 500 in 2000, also earning his 50th career Cup victory.

5. Junior Johnson earns his only BMS win as a driver in the 1965 event.

6. Jeff Gordon bumps Rusty Wallace out of the way en route to winning the 1997 Food City 500, his third of four consecutive spring race victories.

7. Jimmie Johnson finally grabs a Bristol victory at the 2010 Food City 500, also earning his milestone 50th career Cup win.

8. Davey Allison edges Mark Martin by inches at the finish line to win the 1990 spring race, which featured one of NASCAR’s closest finishes and gave the younger Allison his only BMS victory.

First-round matchups are:

Yarborough 1973 vs. Allison 1990 (Monday)

Earnhardt 1979 vs. Jimmie Johnson 2010 (Tuesday)

Waltrip 1981-1984 vs. Gordon 1997 (Wednesday)

Wallace 2000 vs. Junior Johnson 1965 (Thursday).

The Final Four will be held Friday and Saturday and the final on Sunday.