NICKELSVILLE, VA - Nannie Lou Marshall, 76 of Nickelsville, VA went to her heavenly home on March 1, 2020 at Nova Health and Rehab. Nannie left a lasting impression with everyone she encountered.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Paul Marshall; mother, Goldie Mae Johnson Kilgore; father, John “Lee” Kilgore; along with several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Nannie is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Ann Coleman and husband Donnie Gibson, Wilma Jean Marshall; three sons, Marvin “Glen” Marshall, Roger Wade Marshall, and Johnny Paul Marshall; sister, Phyllis Jean Keith; brother, Hubert Kilgore and multiple half siblings. Nannie cherished her five wonderfull grandchildren, David Coleman and wife Jamie, Todd Coleman and wife Kayla with a special great grandchild arriving in September, Johnny Gillenwater and wife Alexis and son Luke, Roger Glen Marshall, and Jasmine Coleman; several nieces and nephews. Nannie also had a special fur companion, Copper.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charlie Taylor and Rev. Robert Cole officiating. Music will be provided by April and Tim¬¬¬¬¬ Baldwin.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Marshall- James Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA. Pallbearers will be David Coleman, Todd Coleman, Johnny Gillenwater, Donnie Gibson, Mac Brickey, Danny Elam and Steve Frye. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.

Nannie left a lasting impression with everyone she encountered. She cared deeply for all her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Nova, who shared laughs, worry and grief with them. Nannie was ready for home but will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

