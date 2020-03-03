CHURCH HILL - Sheree Carter Huff, 63, W. Carters Valley, Church Hill, was called home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.

Sheree was born in California, a daughter of Ray H. Carter who was a Veteran of the U. S Navy, and Lorene Carter. She completed school at Gate City High School, class of ’74. Sheree was an employee at Eastman where she was an executive assistant until retirement. She was an avid horse lover and loved to ride.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray H. Carter.

Sheree is survived by her daughter, Christie Huff, and mother, Lorene Carter, both of the home; and Charles Huff, husband of 32 years; and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 7-8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Sheree Huff.