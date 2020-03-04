GATE CITY, VA - Edith Lane of Gate City VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 following a period of declining health.

She was born in Scott County, VA on November 10, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Victor and Victoria Gibson In addition to her parents Edith was also preceded in death by her husband, Coy Lane; brothers, Ernest Gibson, Bill Gibson, and Otto Gibson. She resided in Scott County until 2018 when she moved to Lexington KY to be with family. Edith began working at an early age in a Gate City restaurant and worked until she was 80. She was a long time employee of Gate City Quick Stop. She was a member of Marble Point Church. She enjoyed her church, flowers, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by a son, C.K. Lane and wife Delores; grandchildren Heather Shaffer and husband Andy, Morgan Lane and wife Mackenzie; sisters, Geneva France, Dorothy Hammonds and husband Marvin, Phylis Reed and husband Ed, and Olene Wright.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Gary Hunley and Pastor Tobby Reed officiating.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to follow in procession.

