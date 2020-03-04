KINGSPORT - Johnnie Davidson, 77, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Born in Keokee, Virginia, on May 22, 1942, a daughter of the late J.B. and Marie Calton, she has resided in this area since 1991, moving from Rockville, MD.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Winke.

Johnnie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Danny Davidson of Kingsport; son, Steve Davidson of Kingsport; and two brothers, Jack Calton of Appalachia, VA, and Gerald Calton of Big Stone Gap.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

It was Johnnie’s wishes to be cremated with no services.