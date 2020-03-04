Lottie Rosmand (Laney) Dooley

WEBER CITY, VA - Lottie Dooley, 80, Weber City, VA passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Nova.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Terry Rhoton officiating. Durham’s Chapel will be providing music.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Carters Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

An online guest register is available for the Dooley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lottie Dooley.