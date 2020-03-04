APPALACHIA, VA - Mary Flanary, 95 of Appalachia, VA passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday March 2, 2020. She was a lifetime member of the First Apostolic Church of Appalachia.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Anderson; father, Milam Wallen; husband, William Flanary; daughters Jewell Lewis and Betty Barnett, grandson Jamie Flanary and granddaughter Libby Cortle.

Surviving are daughters Connie Pennington, Deloris Morris, Margaret Gardner (Kirby), Lola Varner (Eddie) and sons Johnny Flanary (Sandy) and Ken Flanary, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren, sister Ida Kirby of Clintwood, brother Buddy Wallen of Kingsport, several nieces and nephews, and a loving church family.

Special thanks to Dr. Karen Stallard for years of loving care and to hospice nurses Diane and Barbara for their devoted care.

Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm Thursday, March 5 at the First Apostolic Church, Appalachia with funeral services following at 7pm with Pastor Johnny Flanary officiating. Graveside services will be held 1pm Friday, March 6 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the church at 12 noon for the procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Apostolic Church, Appalachia, VA.

Online condolences may be made at royagreenfuneralhome.com.

Roy A. Green Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.