BLUFF CITY - Roger Gale Herron, age 66 of Bluff City, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Kingsport TN, on April 2, 1953. He was of the Baptist faith and was an avid race fan. Roger was preceded in death by his father William Alfred Herron.

He is survived by his mother Nora Kathleen Quillen Herron; sister, Susan Sharp and husband John; brother Danny Free and wife Teresa.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

