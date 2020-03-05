GATE CITY, VA - Edith Lane of Gate City VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 following a period of declining health.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Gary Hunley and Pastor Tobby Reed officiating.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Steve France, Mickey, Gibson, Duane Stauter, Justin Greene, Mike Carico, Andy Shaffer, Morgan Lane, and John Wright. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to follow in procession.

