FALL BRANCH - After 103 amazing years, Mr. Glen Marvin Baxter went to be with his Lord and loved ones on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Baxter was born on January 6, 1917 in the Rock Springs area of Sullivan County, to the late William McKinley and Ada Trivette Baxter, and was the second of three children.

He lived on the family farm on Fordtown Road in Washington County since age one and attended the Fall Branch School. He liked working around his farm and especially going to the fields on the tractor. Hay season was a serious time for him. Mr. Baxter took great pride in the land surrounding his home. In later years, after retirement, he was very active on the farm through age ninety-nine.

In 1979, Glen Baxter retired from the Tennessee Eastman Division of Eastman Kodak after 40 years. He enjoyed going to work and socializing with his fellow workers. In 1946, he became a member of Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He attended the church from boyhood and was active during the many years. Mr. Baxter was a 70 year member of Johnson Masonic Lodge No. 274 in Fall Branch, of which he was a Past Master.

Glen Baxter was highly regarded and will be missed by his family, friends, church and community. He was proud of his family. His late wife, Edith Vannoy Baxter, of 69 years, passed in November 2008.

In addition to his parents and wife, Glen Baxter was preceded in death by his brother, John Baxter; sister, Eula Carson; and great-grandson, Alexander Cangelosi.

Mr. Baxter is survived by three children, Polly Baxter Moyle and husband, John of Kingsport, Glen “Bo” Baxter, Jr. of Fall Branch, and Betty Baxter Cangelosi of Fall Branch; five grandchildren, Drs. Robin Rodi and husband, Christopher, Scott Cangelosi and wife, Angela, John Moyle and wife, Jennifer, Dr. Robert Moyle and wife, Jennifer, and Todd Cangelosi and wife, Leigh; eight great-grandchildren, Lauren and Vincent Cangelosi, Nicholas and Jared Rodi, Samuel, Matthew and Kaylin Moyle, and Katherine Moyle; and two nieces and three nephews.

The family requests the pleasure of your presence at a Celebration of Mr. Baxter’s wonderful life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Fall Branch, with Pastor Mike Driver and Pastor John W. Moyle officiating. The family will greet guests at the church from 1:30 pm until the service. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Elden Musick, 369 Deakins Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.