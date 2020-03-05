ROGERSVILLE - Lauriann Cash Geiger, age 65 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health. She was retired from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Lauriann was a member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church. She was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Lauriann was preceded in death by her parents, Morton Vernon Cash, II and wife, Elizabeth Sarah Keveney Cash.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence "Sandy" Geiger, III; special friends, Bethany and Corey Krajewski and their children, Logan, Alexis and Zachary; daughter, Elizabeth Sarah Cash Hitchcock and husband, Jeremy, ; grandchildren, Matthew, Catherine and Benjamin Hitchcock; sisters, Maribeth Cash Nickelson and Hilda Cash McCrillis; brothers, Kevin James Cash and wife, Beth, and Morton V. Cash, III and wife, Ali; dear friends, Norma and Karen Hillman; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation hours will be 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 4:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.

