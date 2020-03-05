NICKELSVILLE, VA - Nannie Lou Marshall, 76 of Nickelsville, VA went to her heavenly home on March 1, 2020 at Nova Health and Rehab.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charlie Taylor and Rev. Robert Cole officiating. Music will be provided by April and Tim Baldwin.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Marshall- James Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA. Pallbearers will be David Coleman, Todd Coleman, Johnny Gillenwater, Donnie Gibson, Mac Brickey, Danny Elam and Steve Frye. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the Nannie Lou Marshall family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the Nannie Lou Marshall family.