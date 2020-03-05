COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Naomi Jane Chafin, 82, of Colonial Heights, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.

Naomi was born in 1937 in Kingsport, TN. She was a graduate of Blountville High School. She was a member of the Christian Life Center. Naomi retired from Walmart after working for 32 1/2 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Flora Rutledge; first husband, Charles Franklin; son, David Franklin; brother, Don Rutledge.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 17 years, Lincoln Chafin; daughters, Debora Starnes and husband Dave, Kathy Franklin; step-children, Andrea Barrett and husband Paul, Kristy Dorton and husband Mark; grandchildren, David, Angel, Lucian; step-grandchildren, Dustin, Brandon, Greg, Phillip, Alex; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday March 8th at Trinity Memorial Centers from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Service will follow with Reverend Eddie Johnson of Christian Life Center officiating. Graveside service will be held on Monday 9th at 10am at East Lawn Cemetery.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.